Rosary HSS, Govt HSS emerge champions

DULER: Rosary Higher Secondary School (Senior Girls) and Government Higher Secondary School (Senior boys) lifted the RFYS trophies in their respective categories and booked their spots in the Nationals to be held in Mumbai.

Rosary Higher Secondary School inched past Carmel Higher Secondary School 1-0 to clinch the final of the Senior Girls category. Rosary HSS’s victory came courtesy of a goal from Akshita Patil, who walked away with the golden boot award. Earlier, Govt HSS won the senior boys category by overcoming St Alex HSS 1-0. Ashley Cardozo scored the only goal. NT