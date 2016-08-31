Rosary College pledges to mould young minds in right direction

Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim, held an inaugural function to begin the new academic year. Chief guest for the function was Fr Jose Anton Costa who celebrated the Eucharist for the programme, he was assisted by Fr Americo Rodrigues. The theme for the Eucharistic celebration was ‘Through Faith, Let us be instruments of Mercy and Love’.

In his homily, Fr Jose Costa laid emphasis on forgiveness, mercy and love. The weapon of love and forgives is the greatest weapon he said. Citing example of Mahatma Gandhi, he said that great souls walked on the path of compassion and mercy, like wise all of us have to be inspired to do the same in an unjust and cruel world.

This was followed by pledge taken by the teaching fraternity to rededicate themselves to the noble task of moulding young minds that are entrusted in their care. Members of the student council and office bearers of different cells/clubs took the oath of shouldering the responsibility entrusted to them with outmost diligence. Members of the Purity Cell took a pledged to remain pure and chaste. The Rosary choir added melody to the event and enhanced the prayerful ambience which was then followed by a cultural programme.

Meritorious students of all the streams were felicitated with certificates, cash prizes and trophies.