Rosary College holds seminar on IoT

Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim organised a one-day seminar on ‘Research Trends and Industrial Applications of IoT’.

The event witnessed interesting, informative talks and demonstrations by resource persons on the use of proprietary IoT hardware, mobile app development; business acceleration of start ups and development of applications for various sectors in industry, namely, transportation, medicine and home appliances. Seminar was attended by academicians, research scholars, students, IT entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts.

Three technical sessions were conducted by resource persons from L and A Tech Private Limited, Androcid and Inventrom. There were presentations by resource persons from Kallows Engineering, Numadic and Goa IT Innovation Centre as well.

Resource persons included director of L and A Private Tech Limited, Lucio Mesquita; senior engineer, Kallows Engineering, Darren Rodrigues; business development manager, Inventrom, Ryan D’Costa; founder and CEO of Numadic, Luke Sequeira; director, Goa IT Innovation Centre, Jervis Pereira and director, Androcid, Prajyot Mainkar.

Lucio Mesquita demystified IoT and spoke of the technical advances that support IoT and highlight the challenges and research trends in IoT. Mainkar delivered a presentation on programming aspects of IoT for mobiles using Firebase Cloud Service.Ryan D’Costa provided illustrations of various applications of IoT and presented products developed using BOLT IoT platform and its usage.

Darren Rodrigues described the current medical system and the improved scenario with IoT for monitoring patient health as well as management of hospitals. Features of various products developed by Kallows Engineering were also mentioned. His session ended with a demonstration on the use of the Home Care Android App.

Luke Sequeira discussed at length the Nubot IoT product that tracks trucks and is used to remotely sense various truck parameters. He also elaborated on the various ways IoT is changing transportation.

Jervis Pereira spoke of the potential for business in IoT in various sectors of industry; and the market drivers and barriers. He made mention of IoT companies in Goa, namely, EnergyXs which specialises in harnessing solar energy; Horivãcao which develops applications in agriculture and EME Automation which engages in electronic design and board layout. Government support for IoT start ups and steps to be taken were also discussed.

