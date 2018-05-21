Ronaldo will have a big role with Portugal

MOSCOW: Ronaldo played a big role in scripting Portugal’s victory in Euro 2016. Though he had not much role to play on the field in the finals it was his ruthlessness with the ball that silenced many opponents on their way to winning the title.

The story is going to continue in Russia as he will continue to be the most valuable player in the squad. How well he can play in the big stage will decide the prospects of Portugal. Ronaldo’s record of scoring goals isn’t very impressive as he scored just three goals in thirteen World Cup games.

Ronaldo played well in 2016 scoring three goals assisted thrice among his nine appearances. Though he played just 15 minutes in the Final –as he had to stretchered off with an injury following a challenge by France’s Dimitri Payet. Ronaldo cried in pain and hobbled around the side-line but his teammates fought hard and gifted him the all-important trophy.

Ronaldo is the highest scorer for his country in the World Cup qualifiers as they made the finals. But will this 33-year midfielder able to deliver the same as he did two years earlier? The poster boy of Portugal Football is now fraction slower, which gives defenders across Europe that extra second to put in the crunching tackle. He scored some prolific goals with free – kicks but, in the last season Ronaldo failed to score a single free kick goal.

The goal machine of Real Madrid has to fight hard to continue to be the goal machine of his country.