Rolls-Royce creates world’s most expensive car

At £ 10 million (over Rs 80 crore) the one-off Rolls Royce Sweptail could be the most expensive car sold on earth

What would you do if you have incalculable wealth and you’re a connoisseur of one-off items? A gentleman, who likes to remain anonymous, commissioned Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division in 2013 to come up with a one-of-its-kind Rolls. And voilà, with over a century of coachbuilding heritage, the company came up with the one-off Sweptail as imagined by ‘one of its most valued customers’. He worked closely over the course of four years with Rolls-Royce to create this virtually priceless marvel.

The public debut of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail was at Italy recently on May 27, 2017. The Sweptail is carved on the aluminium space frame of the Phantom VII Coupé, which went out of production in November 2016. It is likely to be powered by the same 6.75 litre V12 engine.

Rolls-Royce’s Pantheon grille in the Sweptail is the largest compared to any modern era RR. Its front fascia is engulfed in a frame made out of brushed aluminium which really sets it apart from its donor car and gives it a distinctive character. As we move away from the front, its yacht-inspired silhouette becomes evident. The roofline tapering towards the centre line of the car is in stark contrast with the front. It has a sweeping lower bumper. In fact, the entire lower section wraps under the car with no visible boundary to the surfaces, just like the hull of a yacht.

As demanded by its owner, the entire roof of the Sweptail is made up of a gigantic panoramic sunroof. The behemoth glass on the roof is framed by polished aluminium rails and lets natural light illuminate the cabin. Its flamboyance trickles down to even the minutest detail. For instance, its registration number ‘08’ has been milled from solid aluminium and hand polished later. Though the cabin looks similar to the Phantom Coupé, the Sweptail certainly flaunts a minimalistic layout that Rolls-Royce has ever pulled off in a production-spec vehicle.

The cabin has a classic two-seat GT configuration. The hand-formed elements – with some of the ‘most beautiful natural materials’ in the world – of its cabin are selected by its owner. In place of the rear seats, the Sweptail boasts a vast expanse of wood creating a mid-shelf with an illuminated glass lip, and a hat shelf. The ‘highly polished’ hat features luggage rails as well. To take the cabin experience a notch further, Rolls-Royce incorporated a one-off chiller in its centre console, which, at the touch of a button, will dispense a bottle of the client’s favourite vintage champagne – from the year of his birth – and two crystal champagne flutes.

Rolls-Royce has also designed two attaché cases, which are concealed in the outboard walls on either side. The hand-constructed attaché case is designed to keep the laptop. The retail price of the car is unknown. Few reports suggest that it was retailed south of £10 million (over Rs 80 crore). That is a hell lot of money! If this stands true, the Sweptail is the most expensive new car ever sold in history! Rolls-Royce has yet again created a rare marvel after the last year’s 103EX concept.