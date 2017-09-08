Robbers uproot Pernem bank ATM, escape with Rs 18 lakh

Saturday , 9 September 2017
MAPUSA: ATM of a nationalised bank at Agarwada-Pernem was uprooted by unknown culprits, taken to nearby forest area, broke open and cash of around Rs 18 lakh taken away.

According to Pernem police at around 2.10 am on Thursday, unknown person entered the ATM booth, uprooted the ATM which was fixed on only two nails on the ground and took it away.

The incident came to light on Friday morning. Later a local informed police that his rickshaw parked on the roadside is missing.

The rickshaw owner was informed that his vehicle is parked on the main road at Bodkedhenu.

Police along with the owner rushed to the site and found the vehicle. Police launched a search and found the broken ATM few metres away. The culprits used boulders to crush and broke open the ATM while cash of around Rs 18.81 lakh was taken away. Police are counting on the CCTV camera footage to get clues about the culprits.

