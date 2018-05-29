Roads in state saw sea change under 4-yr Modi govt: Dhavalikar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Department Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday said that the work that has been done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for the last four years will transform the country into a ‘New India’ in the next few years.

Congratulating Modi and his government on completion of four years on May 26, Dhavalikar, in a press conference at his official residence, said that Goa has received around Rs 30,000 crore in the last four years from the Centre.

He specially thanked PM Modi and Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for helping Goa in a big way even though it is a small state.

He informed that around Rs 8,000 crore works which include national highways, roads, bridges, by-passes, inter-connectivity of roads and other projects are in progress in the state and another over Rs 7,000 crore worth proposals have been approved in-principle by the Centre.

Stating that the state PWD has got more share of about Rs 18,000 crore in last four years from the Centre, the minister said that the works of national highway from Patradevi to Pollem which includes widening of roads, construction of bridges – Zuari, Galgibaga and Talpona – western by-pass in Salcete, flyovers in Curti and Dhavli in Ponda are in progress which will be completed latest by June 2019.

“The Centre has given in-principle approval for 105-km road projects from Mollem to Khandepar with four bridges at Assanora, Bicholim, Sankhali and Pali. Besides this, it has also given in-principle approval to 220 kms roads in touristic places under Bharat Mala project costing Rs 2,800 crore. Under Sagar Mala project, Rs 97 crore has been sanctioned for construction of six jetties,” he added.

He further informed that under Prime Minister Sadak Yojana, the state has received in-principle approval for proposal of Rs 239 crore to build roads in remote areas of Goa, adding that for the first time the Centre has also sanctioned Rs 750 crore under annual plan. Dhavalikar said that during the UPA regime he had not received more than Rs 40 crore per year for development of roads and bridges in Goa.

The PWD Minister said that except the stretch from Navelim-Dramapur to Char-Rasta, Canacona, work of which is in process, the work of almost total NH-17 is going on at a fast track.

“Another around 3.5 kms road for western bypass has some hurdles as there is unnecessary opposition to the project. If it is cleared then the work of widening of entire NH-17 would be completed,” he said.