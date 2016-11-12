Roadblocks to Full Resumption of Mining

Despite clearances, mining in the state has not picked up momentum. One reason is the cap of 20 million tonnes. Secondly, there is lower demand for low-grade iron ore in the international market, forcing mining firms to go slow on production. Besides, there are hosts of local issues like differences between mining companies and truck operators on ore transportation rates, installation of speed governors in trucks, dedicated mining corridors for ore transportation and accidents involving mining trucks. To add to the list, the Sirsaim gram sabha has passed a resolution demanding that the mining company operating in the area recruit 90 per cent of its workforce from among the locals.

The state government, the mining companies and the entities and individuals deriving income from businesses and livelihoods dependent on mining have been hoping for mining to go in full steam after four years of suspension, but operations have been sluggish, adversely affecting their income and activities. Mining operations on a lower scale has left them neither here nor there, though there are reports of people shifting to other businesses for income and jobs for their daily sustenance. Slack mining activity means less income for the mining companies and less royalty and other incomes for the state government, and the dip in the revenues constrains both of them to spend on further growth. Unless the market position improves, the mining companies would continue to go on with lower production as holding ore in large quantities could be a problem and also give easy handle for civil society groups to raise issues of pollution.

The mining companies should go by the directives of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had directed the Union ministry of environment and forest to proceed afresh on the issue of environment clearances and issue notices of hearing to the appellant and hold consultations with the concerned experts before passing appropriate orders. The government authorities need to ensure that the orders of the apex court were followed. It was presumed by the stakeholders that the problems concerning mining ended with the Supreme Court giving a go-ahead after prolonged litigation that lasted almost three years after the mining was first suspended by the state government and thereafter by the withdrawal of environment clearances from the central authorities. While the apex court has cleared the way for the resumption of mining, the local issues appear to be becoming stumbling blocks for the mining companies to start full-fledged operations.

Despite the fact that it was necessary that all were taken on board, neither the government nor the mining companies have managed to sort out the problems arising out of the demands of the truck operators, the local people and other stakeholders. The lack of resolution of the issues has slowed down mining activities, which were at a low key even otherwise owing to the international market situation for iron ore. The mining corridors remain unfinished. As people often got killed in accidents involving mining trucks, the state government had come up with the idea of having dedicated mining corridors for movement of ore-carrying trucks, bypassing the routes of normal traffic through residential settlements. Though the work on the corridors was started, it was discontinued after the suspension of mining and not much headway has been made since then. Has the work been slowed down because of low demand for the iron ore? Would the authorities have chosen to remain in almost ‘dormant’ state if the demand for ore was as prevalent in 2011-12?

Dedicated mining corridors must be constructed as ups and downs are normal in business and ore demand might pick up sooner or later, pushing mining to resume in full swing. The government must also force truckers to install speed governors to prevent accidents. The authorities should not wait till more people die or till mining resumes in full swing. The state government is yet to notify the rates for transportation of freshly mined ore; as the truckers have been threatening a stir it has to be settled to the satisfaction of all. The government and the mining companies have also to settle the issue of demand for 90 per cent reservation by Sirsaim residents in mining companies and come out with an amicable solution before it becomes an issue throughout the state. Mining continues to be a very important industry to Goa, even though the situation in the present might not look very vibrant. With a ceiling imposed on ore production, the sustainability question has been settled, paving the way for resumption of mining. In order to make that happen, the government must play the role of a good mediator to solve the outstanding issues.

