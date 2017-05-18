Road work launched at Verem

REIS MAGOS: Minister for Housing and Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar on Tuesday launched the work of an internal road at Sonarbhat in Verem. The work has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6 lakh from the panchayat funds.

The road work was pending for many years. More than 25 houses at Sonarbhat have no proper access, but now with the owner giving the panchayat the NOC to construct a road the work has been taken up, informed Sonarbhat panch V Shirodkar.

Salgaonkar said that there are many pathways in the villages of the constituency that will be developed by installing pavers with panchayat

funds. Sarpanch of Reis Magos Prasanna Nagvekar said the work has been taken up with panchayat funds and the work includes paver installation.