Road safety policy in the making

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

To bring discipline on roads so as to check increasing road accidents, the government has initiated the process to frame a road safety policy under which all roads across the state will be covered by CCTV surveillance.

Sources said the government will soon finalise the nodal department for implementing the said policy once it is drafted.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar recently held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and officials from public works and home departments and the traffic cell.

The meeting decided to frame a comprehensive policy on road safety.

The sources said the government has decided to install CCTV cameras along all roads, which will be help RTO offices, police stations, primary health centres and hospitals to check violations of traffic rules, and also to monitor injuries caused to people during road accidents.

The police department had submitted a proposal to the home department for installing traffic signals at 53 locations in the state. However, the home department sent the proposal back to the police, as the police had sought to give work on installation of traffic signals to particular private agency.

The government has decided to rope in the concerned departments and agencies in road safety mission. The work for drafting the policy has already begun, the sources said.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister also deliberated on funding for the project and other aspects pertaining to road safety.

Apart from stressing on CCTV cameras along all roads, the policy will focus on education, enforcement, road engineering, emergency care and strengthening of institutional mechanism.