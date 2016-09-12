Road hot-mixed for BRICS ‘washed away’

BENAULIM: While the PWD and various government departments are racing against time to complete the infrastructure for the forthcoming BRICS summit scheduled in South Goa on October 15 and October 16, sub-standard works have come to light with gravel coming out of the roads just days after hot-mixing

A random inspection of the works being carried out revealed the hot-mixing disintegrating and loose gravel coming out from the freshly hot-mixed roads making them dangerous for motorists. Villagers informed that the Benaulim-Cavelossim road was hot-mixed on Saturday and Sunday and on Monday the gravel started loosening making it dangerous especially for two wheelers. The villagers informed the work is being done in a haphazard manner and hurriedly in order to meet the deadline but there is no check on quality.

Benaulim MLA Caetano Silva said that the PWD is not doing the job properly adding, “I have already raised my displeasure over the same. Even though the funds are coming from the Centre, the work has to be done properly. I will take up the matter with the concerned officials.”