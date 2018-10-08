RLG campaigns for responsible e-waste disposal

Team B&C | NT

Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) partnered with the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) recently for a clean to green campaign. The campaign encompasses 30 cities, including Goa.

The primary focus is on awareness among stakeholders (including schools, colleges, bulk consumers, dealers, refurbishers, informal sector and manufacturers) to reduce the adverse impact on environment and health from improper disposal of e-waste. The programme under the Digital India and Swacch Bharat missions aims to enhance proper disposal and recycling of e-waste so that environmental and health hazards are mitigated.

Anwar Shirpurwala, CEO, MAIT, said, “E-waste management in India is a highly unorganised. Through this programme, we aim to ensure sustainability.” The clean to green campaign is a collaborative effort with the electronics industry and corporate bodies to ensure responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste.

Commenting on their participation in the programme, Radhika Kalia, managing director, RLG India said, “Proper disposal and recycling of electronics is a national priority and the government has initiated a policy which showcases the seriousness of the issue. In alignment with the e-waste management rules, 2016, initiated by the Government of India, we are focussed on working towards the betterment of the environment and the wellbeing of the society as well as fulfilling the obligations within the rules for producers and manufacturers.” Among Goan participants, Don Bosco College, Panaji, KendriyaVidhyala, Ponda, Presentation Convent, Margao, Mount Litera Zee School, Sancoale, were part of the campaign.