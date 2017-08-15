Rising frustration among directionless youth reason for proliferation of drugs: Parrikar 

PANAJI: Stating that the reason for proliferation of drugs in the Goan society is the rising frustration among the directionless youth, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday, said that therefore, providing employment as well as right direction to the youth has become very important, and the government during the coming year would do so, thus bringing “things under control.”

“However, I would be requiring public support to achieve this task,” he added.

Delivering a speech after unfurling the National Tricolour and inspecting the Guard of Honour on the occasion of the Independence Day function, in the city, the Chief Minister admitted that the government, in spite of its best efforts, has not been able to implement the concept of basic education properly, during past 70 years of Indian Independence, with more than 50 per cent of the children studying in as higher class as class V not able to even correctly carry out the mathematical calculations like division.

“Therefore, if the country has to move forward and the democracy has to proceed in right direction then the dissemination of basic education and its quality should be improved,” Parrikar, who also holds the Education portfolio maintained, pointing out that in this respect, his government has decided to give stress on the related improvement, in the near future.

“The strength of India is that, nearly 65 per cent of its population is under the age group of 35 years,” the Chief Minister said, pointing out, “However, this can also turn into a major drawback for the country, as with the improvement in technology, including mechanisation in the agricultural sector, generation of employment has become a problem since many existing employment generating areas are either fading away due to the advanced technology or employing capacity of these areas is fast reducing.

“Therefore, in a place like Goa, employment would always remain an issue of contention,” Parrikar said, maintaining that Goans are interested in running after white-collared jobs and shy away from physically strenuous work. “This brings forth, the concept of dignity of labour, which unfortunately has long been forgotten,” he lamented, assuring that during the forthcoming year, the government will promote the concept of dignity of labour, to bring the problem of unemployment under control.

Observing that environment is also as important as education and therefore, in this context, the government has taken many important steps to back its ‘Swachh Bharat, Nitol Goem’ campaign, the Chief Minister said that many people have habit of throwing their domestic garbage packed in plastic bags along the roadside.

“The government has already taken a resolution of making Goa totally free from plastic, and has already banned use of plastic bags of below 50 micron (thickness) as well as strictly imposing the same within few days’ time,” Parrikar stated, pointing out, “However, the people themselves can avoid using such bags so that the government does not have to get into the penalising exercise.

“Such a thing would work in advantage of public health, tourism and so on,” he said on a parting note, concluding that the government has decided to make Goa a cent per cent garbage-free state by 2020.

The Chief Minister also honoured many senior police officers with President’s Medal, for their meritorious service. They included Umesh Gaonkar, Superintendent of Police; Terezinha D’Souza, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police; Bosco George, Superintendent of Police; Vishram Borkar, Superintendent of Police; Mahesh Gaonkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SDPO Mapusa; and Sunita Sawant, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SDPO Ponda.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik; the Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Pramod Sawant; the leader of the Opposition, Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar; Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma; and the Director General of Police (DGP), Muktesh Chander among others were present on the occasion.