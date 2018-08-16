Rigorous automated driving test will make aspirant perfect driver

PANAJI: Obtaining a driving licence will get tougher as the transport department has decided to introduce an automated driving test to confirm driving skills of aspirants.

The department will lay a track for the automated driving test in Ponda where aspiring drivers will be subjected to a technology-based driving test without human interference.

The initiative has been aimed at making driving training more rigorous.

A senior government official said that land has been identified for paving the testing track in Ponda.

The department has now sought proposals from a reputed institute to operate the automated test.

“The tough test will make better-skilled drivers. At present, the passing percentage in driving test is almost 95-99 per cent. But with the automated driving testing, only 40 per cent of the applicants will successfully clear the test. We want to certify only those applicants as drivers who are genuinely skilled to get a licence,” the senior transport official said.

In the last two years, the department issued about 69,131 driving licences for different motor vehicle categories. With a growing number of vehicles on the roads and the rise in the number of applicants, a need has been felt for improved driving skills to bring down accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow.

“The idea is to minimise the level of human interaction at our offices. After bringing most services offered by the department online, this initiative will be looked upon as the most significant measure which will also help end touting at our RTOs,” the official said.

It is pertinent to note here that the department will conduct an audit of all 135 motor driving schools through the Gurgaon-based International Centre for Automotive Technology from September at the total cost of Rs 33.75 lakh. The audit will be completed within three months.

The department is also in the process of procuring automated inspection testing centre for the renewal of yearly fitness certificate of the vehicles, which will result in the movement of ‘better-condition’ vehicles on roads.

Presently, a learner licence is issued to the applicant as per the request to drive the class of vehicle upon fulfilling the criteria, such as age, residential proof etc.

The learner licence is issued upon successfully clearing the learner’s licence test conducted by the assistant motor vehicles inspector/motor vehicles inspector.

If the applicant passes the test of competence then he/she is issued a permanent motor driving licence.