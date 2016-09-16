Reviving the art of Bobbin Lace

NT BUZZ

Nelinda D’Silva from Majorda, Nuvem along with her daughter Carol took part in the Bobbin Lace International Exhibition 2016, held in Peniche, Portugal recently.

The ‘Mostra International Rendas Bilros’ (as the exhibition is called in Portugal) was organised by the Municipality of Peniche.

The event aimed to allow the sharing of experiences among artisans dedicated to this know-how and present new trends and applications of bobbin lace.

The 2016 edition featured lace makers from around the world who exhibited their works and showcased various techniques associated with this type of textile crafts.

A fashion show which was held at the exhibition showcased the way bobbin lace could be used in clothing and different techniques from every participating country.

Participating countries included Spain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, Wales, Russia, Poland, Austria, England, Switzerland, Estonia, India, Bulgaria, Germany and Argentina.

Speaking about the bobbin lace exhibition, Nelinda D’Silva says, we showcased the techniques used in making bobbin lace in Goa. Also the three dresses at the fashion show displayed how bobbin lace is used and incorporated into the fashion world.

Two adult dresses were designed and constructed by Carol. The child’s dress was constructed by Nelinda, and Carol had the idea of inserting bobbin lace butterfly motifs to show the ways in which the lace can be used.

“The officials were very happy to have Goa participate, considering the long history and connection Goa has with the Portuguese,” says Nelinda. The art of lace making was brought to Goa by the Portuguese, hence the techniques and methods used are very similar, she says.

“Bobbin lace has taken Carol and me across many countries in Europe over the last 14 years representing Goa,” she says and adds that each exhibition has been a different experience and a great way to explore the techniques used by other countries and the development of bobbin lace using contemporary methods.

“I had conducted a lace workshop in France in 2012 to teach the other delegates our techniques of making bobbin lace,” says Nelinda. Bobbin Lace has come a long way and also helps bring together many countries to celebrate this art, she says. Bobbin lace is now used in clothing, shoes, bags, hats and many more items.

About her future plans, Nelinda says she intends on opening a bobbin lace school in Goa to teach and help continue this art. Carol started in the footsteps of her mother at a young age of six, where she learnt to make bobbin lace. She has been participating in the International lace exhibitions since 2004.

In 2004 in Novederate, Italy Carol was presented with an award by the lace president in Novederate, Ernestina Marelli for being the youngest participant.

Carol, has completed a degree in mechatronics and alongside pursues her passion in fashion incorporating bobbin lace into all her creations.

Carol designed and constructed two an Indo-Western looks to display the use of handmade bobbin lace into Indo-western wear. These looks walked the ramp at the 2016 International Bobbin Lace festival in Peniche.

“Bobbin lace is very beautiful and intricate, but requires a lot of patience although it is very rewarding. It is amazing to see how much the techniques of making bobbin lace have changed over time, from the first time I was in Italy in 2004, to now in Portugal with the use of fibre glass and fibre optic materials,” says Carol.

“Having a technology related background and a love of fashion, I intend to use my skills in both fields to enhance the methods in making lace and amalgamating fashion and technology,” says Carol.

