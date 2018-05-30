Revitalisation Yatra Of Congress

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

THE ‘Jana Gana Mana, Noman Tuka Goenkara’ tour of the Congress leaders through all the 40 constituencies to highlight the BJP-led government’s failures in the state is giving an opportunity for the Congress to reestablish contacts with the ‘aam aadmi’ and understand their problems. In the haste to set developmental milestones, the Congress is well aware that when it comes to the issues that assail Goans vis-à-vis their day-to-day sustenance, the present dispensation has been unsuccessful in effectively addressing them. There are so many fields where the contribution of the government has been found wanting, and the problems requiring a political will to resolve them continue to linger on. Quite unlike the manner in which politicians have efficiently made use of the social media to woo the urban electorate, one-to-one contact with voters still continues to be the best way to endear themselves to those from the remotest corners of the state. Many claim that it was only by mingling with people and taking the party’s election campaign to the doorstep of each and every house that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar could ensure a landslide victory for the BJP in 2012 assembly elections. With approachability and accessibility being the key words for building up confidence amongst locals, the rapport thus created should pay rich dividends for parties in ensuing elections. In this respect, the tour of constituencies undertaken by Congress leaders is a promotional campaign more than anything else. As a strategy this could not have come at a better time! In the meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP has decided to hold ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ across the state to mark completion of four years of BJP-led government at the Centre. But having come so closely on the heels of the Congress’ ‘yatra’, which has been receiving an overwhelming public response, the decision does give indications of the BJP’s wariness over the whole exercise. However, having overcome its reticence to take the ruling to task over many of its inconsistencies, the Congress in Goa does give suggestions of a revitalised party!