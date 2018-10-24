Revisiting the Renaissance

Varsha Kamat, associate professor of history at the PES College, Ponda will be releasing her book ‘Resurgent Goa, Goan Society from 1900-1961’ on October 25.

NT BUZZ discusses the various facets of the book with the author, which covers the socio-cultural ambit of Goa, during the final years of Portuguese regime in the region

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

What is your book ‘Resurgent Goa’ about?

It actually discusses the resurgence of the Goan people during the Republican era in Portugal – between 1910 and 1926 – because of the political freedom that Goa acquired then, and the separation of politics from religion, with Hindus, for the first time, being placed at par with Catholics. The Hindus also found avenues for their education; the advantage arising due to the Republican regime in Portugal. This education was mainly in Marathi as most of the Hindus were hesitant to study Portuguese owing to the cultural ethos, as also due to the easy availability of education in Marathi through teachers who were brought from the then neighbouring Sawantwadi State.

This period of Republican regime in Portugal is unique as it succeeds the constitutional monarchy, wherein the religion of the King was the religion of the masses and precedes the Estado Novo, the dictatorial regime. This Republican regime was the only period wherein there was a political freedom of a sort. The Goan people actually did not do anything, during this period the Republican spirit did it all! And then this Republican era gave unstable governments as the Portuguese themselves had no experience of democracy in their land, which was governed by the King for long. Therefore, there was tremendous political instability, and during the 16 years there were nine presidents and 44 governments. However, the very period acted as a catalyst in providing Goans with the opportunity of experiencing the Republican spirit as well as principles, in turn giving us the kind of atmosphere in which we could prosper, especially with its benefits.

During the final 61 years of colonial rule in Goa, our society witnessed various events in the region, including the starting of the mining industry and the Liberation struggle. Which of these events specifically interested you to write this book?

I have not touched the economy of the era as such in my book, except the rice problem during the later period. My focus is on what happened in the socio-religious movement, which happened in Bengal in the first half of the 19th century, which took place in Maharashtra in the second part of the 19th century and happened in the Goan society in the first part of the 20th century. I have concentrated on the impact of the socio-religious movement in Maharashtra on Goa, as also that of the writings of the great social reformers like Mahadev Ranade, Jotirao Phule and Lokmanya Tilak, and then through the ‘Kesari’ newspaper, which was available in Goa. All this created an atmosphere in Goa, during the last quarter of the 19th century, giving rise to a movement, particularly educational movement. This actually gave rise to the socio-cultural resurgence in the region, during the first half of the 20th century. This was my main concern while writing the book.

The economy of Goa, between 1900 and 1961, shows that the financial status of majority of Goans was dismal much unlike the present day scenario. Have you covered this aspect?

I have touched only some of the economic problems faced by the society then, especially during the blockade period; during this period how the Portuguese did not bother much, at the same time importing products and flooding the Goan market. These products were of course, beyond the reach of the common people. So the masses had too little, while the elite had too much. As a result these goods were smuggled across the border and lot of money was made on this illegal export.

Many Goans during the period between 1900 and 1961 migrated to other countries, especially Portuguese colonies in Africa. Does your book find this reference?

The migration does not form major part of my book. However, migration has happened a lot during middle of the 19th century, especially with the coming of the railways, as also in the 1920s. As you can see, migration has always taken place due to lack of opportunities in employment and then there was no economic development in Goa to any extent. In fact, migration was happening in Goa since the 19th century, more so involving Catholics. But then eventually, the Hindus also left Goa for better livelihood. When the Portuguese found that the Goan elites were much better as compared to the locals in Mozambique and Angola, they first started sending such Catholics on higher positions in these colonies, and then during 1940s, we also find lot of Hindu elites migrating with higher positions. By that time, the concept of losing one’s caste – by way of excommunication – in the event of crossing seven seas, had been overcome.

The dissemination of education during this period had some interesting facets, like children being taught in the houses instead of schools…

What had happened was that until 1945, the Hindus of Goa had no participation in the Portuguese political structure. There were some elite Hindus, who were dubhashis or interpreters, the revenue farmers and so on, who accrued economic benefits from the Portuguese and even learnt the Portuguese language. However, overall Hindus were steeped in tradition and their religion, and never ventured to break any tradition or taboo. For the first time, in 1845, we got the right to vote. However, this right came to only those, who could read and write Portuguese. Later in 1854, we had the law that codified the uses and customs of the people of the New Conquest, under which the laws of Hindus, including the excommunication law were codified for the first time. So the people were afraid of excommunication as it now had a legal side to it. Further, in 1867 came the Uniform Civil Code. All these three developments brought Hindus into the Portuguese political structure. That is how the Hindus slowly began to come into the mainstream, from which they had remained away so far.

Such progression saw Shenoymam or teachers teaching the students in private houses, in Marathi. No Hindu would go to learn Portuguese unless he had learnt Marathi as that was considered necessary to continue his cultural ethos. These teachers would make the students read the religious texts, as also sometimes bring letters from Mhamai Kamats, which were known for their literary value. Interestingly, such schools which ran in the houses of the elite people from villages, had children of these elite people learning along with the children from the neighbourhood. This was before the teachers were brought from across the border.

How would you sum up Goan society between 1900 and 1961?

The Goan society evolved during this period and many factors including the leaders helped this happen. Bharatkar Hegde Desai, Nana Shirgaonkar, Shambarao Sardesai and such leaders acted as a source of nationalism, while on the other hand, Catholic elites spearheaded great intellectual and academic activities amongst themselves. The Hindu young turks led the society with the mantra of unity and marching towards modernisation, overcoming all the traditions, taboos and restrictions imposed by rituals. By the end of 1961, we had reached quite a high level of modernisation.

Have you any plan to write your next book?

I am thinking of writing my autobiography, which would be a rightful sequel to this book. I have grown up in the remote village of Cavelossim, in Salcete taluka during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the place being rich in syncretism – religious, cultural and otherwise. I feel the changing Goan society during this period, as actually seen by me, would make a good writing.