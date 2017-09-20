Revisiting the forgotten empire

Fundação Oriente, Panaji is organising ‘The Silence Of The Stone’ an exhibition of a collection of works based on the architecture of Vijayanagara by architect Naveen Jose. NT BUZZ caught up with Jose to rediscover some aspects of the lost empire

Janice Savina Rodrigues|NT BUZZ

India is rich in heritage and there are a few who have explored its different aspects. One such individual is Naveen Jose who has been documenting the various facets of architecture and landscapes. Graduating from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and having worked with renowned architect Bijoy Jain, Naveen has been on a quest to study the architecture of the various Indian landscapes. What began as an endeavour of exploration and re-discovery has now turned into a full blown passion. “There was no plan as such, I just had a keen interest in the architecture and thus began visiting places that were known for their structures. I then focused on the architecture in relation to the landscapes, and Vijayanagara has one of the most beautiful architectures that are in correlation with its landscape,” says Naveen.

Having travelled extensively around the country, Naveen has documented his travels in the form of photographs, mainly of architecture and landscapes. He has now built a body of work ranging from the lost kingdom of the Vijayanagara Empire, the cramped streets of old Delhi, the cluster style houses on the slopes of Rajasthan to the temple caves of Ellora. He will be showcasing a part of his works at the exhibition today that covers the majestic yet forgotten ancient city of Vijayanagara.

The ancient city of Vijayanagara was once the stronghold of the powerful rulers of Deccan India – the Sangama Dynasty. The empire named after its capital city lasted for more than 400 years and was defeated after a major military attack by the combined armies of the Deccan sultanates. “The people were unable to defend it, and the city was emptied in around a week. The ensuing destruction that happened was over a period of six months, that is why we don’t see much of the king’s palace,” says Naveen. The ruins surround present-day Hampi and is now a UNESCO protected World Heritage Site.

“There is very little information available about the history of the place, except maybe a few mentions in the accounts by those who travelled through this land. Some of them were traders and others were scholars who wrote accounts of what they saw,” says Naveen. He was attracted to the ruins and found a fascination in the connection of architecture with the landscape around it. Naveen’s photographs capture his fascination and give the viewer various perspectives of the temples. “I have been there last year in September with a couple of friends who were shooting at the place, and hence as a part of that project I documented all the landscapes,” he adds.

The exhibition also has five models of the types of architecture found in the Vijayanagara landscape that Naveen has carved out of granite stone. “This is a part of the process of me trying to understand the architecture of a given place. Even though I have compiled the information that I have for this exhibition, the understanding is a continuous process,” he says.

The ruins of the great city form a very picturesque scene and Naveen says it is a very special land. “The landscape is very special. In this particular case it took shape because of the 2 to 3 million years of erosion. That makes it one of the oldest surfaces of earth. The sculpting from nature takes a longer span of time and it’s a different process of the sculpting itself, that takes people many years to complete. So only when you see the spaces around, you see a lot of history in progress,” he says. Explaining this aspect further, there is a photograph of a line of small holes etched into a rock surface. These rocks were then subjected to streams of water and over time due to the erosion, the rock would split up. “That’s a simple technique and how they used it to build a city with, which was something that fascinated me,” he adds. He also tells us that some places that had much larger constructions had five generations who worked on a single temple structure.

The pavilions of the Vijayanagara architecture were another aspect that caught his attention. “The architecture was built keeping in mind the various elements and this can be seen in the pavilions. The detailing is very minute. When you work on the material and understand it so well that you can identify each sound that it can make, you can create music with the architecture. This is something that was done in this place,” he says. The wind moving through these pillars create a certain kind of sound giving it a musical quality. There were cases of where there are a play of the lights and other elements used as well.

The architecture of days gone by was designed in keeping with the landscape. “The idea of the architecture of any place was to tap the water bodies and weather conditions, not altering the surrounding landscapes but blending it into the existing,” he says.

This relationship with water exemplifies itself in how the rivers were allowed to flow into the architecture. “There relationship with water is very natural, you will see it across the ancient world, and our civilisations have been built around that aspect. The water areas were places to meet and thus people built around them,” says Naveen.

In the modern context too, Naveen says architects should go back to these examples of balance. “The buildings need to come closer to the landscape. They should reflect it, as the adage goes ‘what we build is what we are’; what kind of people live in a place tends to reflect in the architecture of that place. You don’t just make a building, but you complete the picture,” he concludes.

(‘The Silence Of The Stone’ by Naveen Jose will be showcased at the Fundacao Oriente. The exhibition will be on display until October 21)