Revisiting The Chaadd’ddi

We have already attempted to unravel the enigma of the community called chaadd’ddi found among the Christians of Goa. [Who Are Chaadd’ddi?, January 1, 2017; Who Are Kshatriya?, February 12, 2017; Further Inquiry Into Chaadd’ddi, February 19, 2017] We have established with fair credibility that chaadd’ddi are but the kshatriya. We have also convincingly proved that why there are no chaadd’ddi among the Hindus is for the simple reason that after ascension of Shivaji, the Maratha appellation gained respect and the Hindus across Konkan as in the rest of the Maratha domain preferred to call themselves Maratha. [Pissurlenkar, 1936: O Elemento Hindu da Casta Chardo, O Oriente Portugues, Vol XXX, 204] Konkani Maratha are very much the part of the Konkani chaadd’ddi community, and therefore very much Kshatriya; that is the reason why Shivaji seeking recognition as a Rajput descendant was redundant. We have also been able to prove that kshatriya is not a caste or varna occupying the second slot in the caturavarna vyavastha; kshatriya simply means original inhabitants of the Indo-Gangetic plain. They must have migrated to Konkan probably before and just after the beginning of the Common Era; Konkani kshatriya or chaadd’ddi are these along with the new community they produced mixing with the vadukar of the peninsula; probably the latter is the bigger lot.

But what we have not been able to unravel yet is the etymology of the word chaadd’ddi; for obviously it is too farfetched to suppose that it is derived from the word kshatriya. However we do not seem to be entirely in the dark. In the Indo-Gangetic plain and subsequently in their new home in the Deccan and then on the western coast, the kshatriya were pastoralists. We have discussed this earlier. [The Pastoralists of Deccan, 19 Mar 17] Pastoralists means grazers – of cattle, goats, buffaloes; I am not restricting myself to any one animal, as probably that changed as they moved from the Indo-Gangetic Plain (cattle) to the moist deciduous forests (buffaloes) and the drought prone shrub lands (goats) of the Deccan. I feel it is this grazing – chorounk or charo divunk – that earned them the appellation of charddi>chaadd’ddi. Kshatriya was the name given to them by the arya (who called themselves bramhana).Kshatriya meant ‘protectors’; that is what the bramhana wanted them to be.

Some historians hesitate to accept the hypothesis that the kshatriya were pastoralists on the ground that they are warriors by nature. Varde Valaulikar infact rubbishes the derivation of chaadd’ddi from chaarddi, because the community that has produced a number of kings cannot be of such a low status, as that of cattle herders. [Valaulikar, 1928: Goenkaranchi Goeambhaili Vosnnuk, 25]But that is not what history evidences. This peace loving community, with the tradition of a jain mindset, and which produced Buddha, rose to take up arms only when the situation called for it. Only a few of them rose to be kings; the rest continued to be pastoralists and settled down as farmers. And most of those who rose to the throne did not come with a martial pedigree. Chandragupta Maurya was a non-descript rustic, and eventually abdicated his throne to become a jain monk; some have not hesitated to call him a yadava – a cowherd. [Yadava, 2006: Followers of Krishna – Yadavas of India, 109] The Tondaimandal Yadavraya king Bittarasa came from a cattle herder family, as the very word yadava implies. So did Hakka or Hariyappa who founded the Sangam dynasty of Vijayanagar, Dhadiyappa of the Yadavas of Devgiri and Bitiga of the Hoysalas; not to forget Shivaji and Ahilyabai Holkar. [Dhere, 2001: Shikhar Shinganapurcha Shambhu Maharaj; Dhere, 2011: The Rise of a Folk God, The Viththal of Pandharpur]

The bramhana, small in number and not prone to fighting, seem to have been quick to seek the protection from the cattle herders, elevating them to the glamorous position of kshatriya, the warriors. The sixth mandala of the Ṛigveda offers a fine preview of the sense of insecurity felt by the former, and their strategic alliance with the cattle herders to allay it. Here the Bharadwajas, pray to Pusan to ‘scatter our enemies afar’. (RV06.053.004) Probably a pastoral god, Pusan is depicted as holding a staff and wearing a thick woolen blanket, protecting herds of cattle and showing cowherds the way. If you find this description too familiar, it only adds to the strength of the argument. Hardy cattle herders, battling predatory animals and cattle thieves, through sun and rain over hostile landscape, indeed make good protectors.

Given that kshatriya are the inhabitants of the alluvial plains of Indus, Yamuna and Ganga, it is but natural that they should be cattle herders, who in course of time settled down to farming; nothing prevented them from adopting other occupations, including soldiering and administration. The cattle herding community was probably organised as small principalities for the purpose of administration and self defence, and most of those who rose to be kings were probably chiefs of these principalities – ‘tribal chiefs’ as they have often been called. We need to remember that this part of India was yet to witness the evolution of monarchies, leave alone the age of empires, leading to the emergence of professional warriors. Manava Dharmasastra was perhaps only a clever rule book created by the arya to seek order in the chaotic reality they encountered as they moved into the greater India; in a well ordered world the intermediation with God, defence of the community, trade and commerce and menial service, had to be governed by a law of division of labour; an arbitrary division, nevertheless. Perhaps the only community that gives an impression of being steeped in martial traditions throughout is the Rajput; but that could be the result of their long battle for survival against heavy odds. No wonder, down the history, all kshatriya seeking recognition of their valour, have found it necessary to claim descent from the Rajput.

Something that has puzzled me for long is a small group of families in some coastal villages of Salcete which are categorised as chaadd’ddi but are very different from the rest; they are different in physical attributes – their height and the colour of their skin for instance; till very recent times they formed an endogamous group. Who could they be? We seem to have a clue now. They are probably vidyadhara – a kshatriya community of pure Indo-Gangetic stock; the rest of the Konkani chaadd’ddi probably constitute the community that resulted from the intermingling of the kshatriya of the Indo-Gangetic plain with the vadukar. These ‘radiant like the sun, masters of many arts and accomplishments and heroes of remarkable valour’ are to be found not only in Goa, but across the entire Deccan. [Who Are Vidyadharas, July 30, 2017]