Revel in Portuguese cuisine at Cerveja

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

When we’re overloaded with Goan cuisine at every nook and corner, whether at shacks and small eateries, or fancy restaurants offering sea food, you realize that there must be so more to savour in the Goa that once belonged to the Portuguese.

Perhaps, the only Portuguese-themed gastropub, Cerveja – Global Tavern alongside the Baga creek is one place you should try, if not for the love of Portugal, at least for the love of food and drink!

Run by the father-daughter duo Lyn and Divya Rosario, they’ve moved their previously successful Cerveja-e-mais (‘Beer and more’ in Portuguese) in Candolim to a new location. Form the beer and inspired Portuguese gastro-pub, it now has a simplified name and a larger venue.

Cerveja has an innovative beverage list beyond the ‘Brewtal List’ of 60+ beers from Belgium to Japan – after all it’s called Cerveja. The drinks menu also has revamped signature beer cocktails such as the Porto Canela made with port wine, beer and cinnamon; the Cucumber Mule and the Michelada made with beer, lime juice and hot spices.

Their menu too is a vast amalgamation of the best colonial seafood, meats and vegetarian dishes from Lusofone peoples from around the world, including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea Bisau, Macau, Malaysia, Mozambique, Goa, Sri Lanka and of course Portugal.

One can choose from a selection of pesticos (finger food), arroz’ (rice), sopas (soups), salads, sobremesa (after meal treats) and prato principal (main courses), in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, I must say the menu is apt – 30 items to choose from (of course excluding drinks).

For Divya who gave up a lucrative career in public relations in Mumbai, it was always her dream to start something different in Goa and Cerveja is that. She loves interacting with customers, getting the cocktails done, tweaking a dish to suit the taste buds of a client; she’s going to go that extra mile to ensure you’re all fine and happy.

With molecular cocktails on the menu and beer infused cocktails, we tried the Beer mojito which came along with caviar that crackled once you put it in your mouth.

While you might have difficulty in specifying dishes for the meal, worry not as the explanation makes life simpler at Cerveja, and you can totally rely on recommendations from Sonia, who manages the place.

If you’re the soup fan, Acorda, a light soup which with or without the poached egg is a must try. Try it with the poached egg though; don’t worry it’s not too runny and won’t be messy at all. The Espetadas, a typical Portuguese dish, made of large chunks of beef, cooked over hot coal and served hanging from a skewer is just the perfect appetiser you need.

Their signature Frango com Cerveja was fascinating to say the least. Angolan peri peri rubbed chicken marinated in beer and cooked on charcoal, is just what you call comfort food.

The spicy shrimp cooked in beer along with Cavala Com Arroz De Tomate, a Cuban special tomato rice served with fried baby mackerel was all attractive and looked spicy; but was just how I like my food – mildly flavoured yet so scrumptious. We were shown how the Caribe Moda made of spiced rum, butterscotch tea syrup, orange bitters served with a smoked glass was prepared by Divya herself. It wasn’t just amazing to look at it being prepared, but also mind blowing when gulped down.

Divya who wants to educate people through Cerveja about beers and Portuguese food, promises a whole lot of fun like beer pong, fishing by the riverside, BBQ, beer leagues, besides music and karaoke on certain days or live sporting action to catch up on the big screen.

A chilled out place that’s colourful and youthfully styled don’t miss to check the ‘beer prayer’ and ‘beer commandments’. Also, beyond the bar that’s shaped like the mouth of a beer bottle you will find an original chalk art reflecting the themes of Cerveja.

Though a gastropub that serves from 12 to 12 (4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. only alcohol served), the food is what stands out for being true to its taste, recipe and of course to the theme – incorporation of food from Portuguese colonies presented the pub way.