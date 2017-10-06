Rethink on reverse charge mechanism: state to council

NT NETWORK

Goa on Friday requested the Goods and Services Tax Council to rethink on the reverse charge mechanism of the GST, with suspension of a Section as related to this mechanism existing in the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, which has been creating a problem to the dealers in the state.

The reverse charge mechanism in the GST is one wherein the recipient of the goods and/ or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who attended the 22nd meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi on Friday, as chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told ‘The Navhind Times’ that he has also suggested to the council that GST on the mining sector should be such that it should not create problems for the smaller traders and dealers involved in this sector.

The mining companies may attract service tax for the services relevant to the mining industry such as exploration, mineral production, handling, transportation and so on. Furthermore, under GST regime, there would be output taxes at the time of supply of output of the mines but at the same time the input tax cost incurred by the miners would be allowed as credit.

Parrikar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that he has supported quarterly filing of returns by the dealers under the GST system, while the payment would be on the monthly basis. “In general, Goa government has suggested to the council that the GST regime should be non-problematic to the smaller dealers, traders and entrepreneurs,” he informed, expressing confidence that the recommendations of the state government to the GST Council would be honoured, and after that almost all the GST-related problems here would be taken care of.

Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho was also present at the meeting. He observed that several household items have seen a rate cut, further adding that yarn, clips and pins have been brought down to the 5 per cent slab after the rate revision.

The Chief Minister had attended a meeting of the state-based dealers on October 4 in the city, trying to understand the difficulties faced by them under the GST regime.

Parrikar had also maintained that during the first quarter of the GST regime, Goa had not earned as much revenue as it would have earned under the value added tax regime. He had further hoped that all the GST-related problems in Goa would be sorted out by December 2017.