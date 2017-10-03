Retelling the stories of a lost era

NT BUZZ

The Fundação Oriente, Panaji is currently playing host to a collection of works in photographs and stone carvings titled ‘The Silence of the Stone’’. These works are based on the architecture of Vijayanagara and have been undertaken by architect Naveen Jose.

With a keen interest in the architecture Naveen began visiting places that were known for their structures. He then focused on the architecture and landscapes. He thus chanced upon the idyllic Vijayanagara which has one of the most beautiful architectures that are in correlation with the landscape.

The exhibition is a culmination of work that spread over a year and has several pictures of the different aspects of the architecture found in Vijayanagara. Additionally there are five models of the types of architecture found in the Vijayanagara landscape that Naveen has carved out of granite stone. It is a visual treat to see how the different aspects and viewpoints have been captured by the architect and is simultaneously very informative with written material about the history of the place.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till Oct 21.