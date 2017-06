https://youtu.be/LlxQWwOZTAc

The All Goa Government and Semi Government Retired Employees Union has demanded that the government pay them their two years’ arrears. They also want some compensation for the 2 years lost after government reduced their retirement age. The members threatened that they will organize a long march from Pollem to Panji and Tiracol to Panji.

