Retail technology firm Nukkad Shops enters Goa

NT network

PANAJI

Nukkad Shops, a Hyderabad-based retail technology startup was launched in Goa recently. Focusing on digitalising billing, the company aims to unlock value for local kirana or grocery stores.

Vivek Shukla, chief executive officer, Nukkad Shops said that with a software system in place, Kirana stores will be able to maintain records of cash flow and also help in getting loans approved as they usually lack records for income proof. In Goa, the company has sold around 20 appliances during the pilot drive of six months in the state.

To spread its network in the state, Nukkad Shops has tied up with local company Equinox, Panaji, for distribution of its products. Varun Nayak, sales head, west, Nukkad Shops said that price starts from Rs 35,000 and goes up to Rs 60,000 for the top model.

The launch was done on the Goa IT Business Association (GIBA) Tech Day and was attended by leading IT software and solutions provider companies.