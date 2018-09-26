Results of State level matoli decoration competition 2018

NT BUZZ

Directorate of Art and Culture, Panaji organised a State level matoli competition for household during Ganesh Chaturthi. The department organises the contest every year with an objective to preserve and promote the tradition of matoli decoration. This year 12 households from across Goa participated in the competition.

The first place and cash prize of `15,000 was won by Ranganath Gaonkar from Betonda, Ponda; the second place and cash prize of `10,000 was won by Vishant Gaude from Curti, Ponda; and the third place and cash prize of `7,500 was won by Gajanan Bandekar from Paogin, Canacona.

Consolation prizes of `5,000 each were presented to Datta Naik from Priol, Ponda; Tanaji Gaude from Bandora, Ponda; Ajay Satarkar from Lolaye, Canacona; Deepak Gaonkar from Satre, Sattari; and Mahadev Gaonkar from Netravali, Sanguem.

Judges for the competition were Pournima Kerkar, Dilip Palksarkar and Suryakant Gaonkar. Winners of the competition will be awarded certificates and cash prizes at a special function which will be organised by the Directorate of Art and Culture.