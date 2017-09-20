Results of state level dekhava competition declared

NT BUZZ

Every year Government of Goa, Directorate of Art & Culture organises state level Dekhava Competition to give opportunity to the artisans such as sculptures, painters, craftsmen during the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in Goa with an objective to preserve and promote the age old tradition presentation on scenes on historical and mythological stories. This year overall 25 institutions/mandals of dekhava from all over Goa had participated in the competition.

The results of State Level Dekhava competition 2017 are as follows: Winners are: 1st Prize (`25,000) —Brameshwar Yuvak Sangh, Akhada,St Estevam-Tiswadi; 2nd Prize (`20,000) – Kala Yuvak Sangh (Juvecha Raja), Juvem, St Estev Marcel and 3rd Prize (`15, 000) Kshatriya Maratha Samaj, Rambhuvan Wada, Khumbarjua. The winners of five consolation prizes of `7,000 each are: 1st Consolation- Kunkalikar Bal Kala Mandal, Hauso Wada, Madkai, Ponda Goa; 2nd Consolation – Mahaganpati Sausthan, Ganesh Hill, Mahalwada, Madkai; 3rd Consolation – Shantadurga Kala Krida Sangh, Dempo Odyssey, Non-Mon, Vasco; 4th Consolation – Yuva, Mala, Panaji and 5th Consolation – Shree Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Samittee, Tudav, Netravali, Sanguem. Nagesh Sardessai, Hitesh Pankar and Vitesh Naik judged the Dekhava competition. The winners of the Dekhava Competition will be awarded certificates and prizes at special function to be organized by Directorate of Art & Culture which will be informed to the winners well in advance.