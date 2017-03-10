Results of all 21 South Goa constituencies by noon

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Counting of votes in 10 constituencies will be done in the first round and will be completed by 10 am and results of remaining constituencies will be out by 12 noon, South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik, who is also the district election officer (DEO) informed.

Naik also revealed that postal ballot boxes of all 21 constituencies have been kept in strong rooms inside the Government College of Commerce and Economic at Borda with many candidates following the vehicles carrying the ballot boxes.

Naik along with the additional collector John Bedi Fernandes and senior police officials inspected the counting centres, parking areas and took stock of the situation.

He said that though permissions for victory rallies have been sought by many candidates, such rallies will be under the scanner of his office. Executive magistrate will be deputed at the respective police stations, he added.