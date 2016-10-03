Tuesday , 4 October 2016
TRENDING NOW
Resolve to keep surroundings clean: Governor tells people
Governor Mridula Sinha inaugurating the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at Chaudi, Canacona

Resolve to keep surroundings clean: Governor tells people

Posted by: nt October 4, 2016 in Goa News

 

CANACONA: Pointing out that Goa is bestowed with natural beauty and all efforts must be made to preserve it, Governor Mridula Sinha said, “We must make a resolution to keep our surroundings clean.”

Sinha, who was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the brand ambassador of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, was speaking at a Swatcch Bharat Abhiyan programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 at Chaudi, Canacona.

An extensive cleanliness drive was conducted in Canacona where Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar, special secretary to Governor Dr N Radhakrishnan, chairperson of Canacona Municipal Council Pratima Gaonkar, ZP members Dr Puspa Ayya and Shanu Velip, Horticulture Corporation vice chairman Mahesh Naik and deputy collector Kedar Naik were present. The Governor appreciated the efforts of all members who participated and made Canacona clean campaign a success under the leadership of Tawadkar. NT

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com