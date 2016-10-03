Resolve to keep surroundings clean: Governor tells people

CANACONA: Pointing out that Goa is bestowed with natural beauty and all efforts must be made to preserve it, Governor Mridula Sinha said, “We must make a resolution to keep our surroundings clean.”

Sinha, who was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the brand ambassador of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, was speaking at a Swatcch Bharat Abhiyan programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 at Chaudi, Canacona.

An extensive cleanliness drive was conducted in Canacona where Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar, special secretary to Governor Dr N Radhakrishnan, chairperson of Canacona Municipal Council Pratima Gaonkar, ZP members Dr Puspa Ayya and Shanu Velip, Horticulture Corporation vice chairman Mahesh Naik and deputy collector Kedar Naik were present. The Governor appreciated the efforts of all members who participated and made Canacona clean campaign a success under the leadership of Tawadkar. NT