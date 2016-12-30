Resolve for a positively healthy year

Sujal Torgal Patil

With the New Year approaching many of us are re-evaluating our personal life choices. To work tirelessly, earn bountifully, eat heartily and enjoy like there is no tomorrow, has become the ultimate summarisation of a successful life. Many of us have even achieved this feat at an enviable age. But in the pursuit of ideal lives we forget about something very important ie our body. An age old proverb says ‘your body is the sole medium to achieve whatever you desire, so respect it and care enough so that it can enjoy the fruits of your labour’. According to ancient teachings of ayurveda, every aspect of our life contributes to our overall health and wellbeing. In essence, ayurveda considers good health as being a state of balance. By obtaining this unique state of balance and wellbeing we can resolve nearly all the common New Year’s resolutions. Let us resolve for a healthy year ahead and let us strive for the same.

Prioritise good health

This is the foremost thing to start with. Unless we are serious about our own health we would not care about it and therefore fall sick. At the same time, let us strive to be a holistically aware about ourselves and not become health freaks too.

Be logical and listen to your body. Setting unrealistic goals like massive weight loss or a sculpted body is not something we should be after, but look out for positively balanced health.

Start with knowing more about your body type, the kind of food that would suit you and what lifestyle you should ideally follow.

Maintain a journal and jot down whatever you feel is important, like a health diary and you would be amazed with the documentation which also serves as a record for you. For instance, details of diet, unusual reactions to certain food products, weight fluctuations, changes in food-sleep-urine-motion patterns, menstrual information, medicinal details, etc, could be recorded. Observe your body and mind everyday and note changes. This sounds less important but is indeed useful to detect many life threatening diseases beforehand and also helps place health first.

Resolve to eat wisely

Some basic rules would be not to eat unless hungry and not to suppress hunger, to eat according to one’s appetite and have the largest meal during the peak time of the day, to eat warm and fresh food with optimum focus and in a calm environment, to eat local, homemade food and less of dead or processed food, preferably vegetarian.

One should focus less on calorie content and nutritional chart and more on energies and synergies of food items on one’s plate and their effect on the body and mind.

One should be wise enough not to fall for commercial gimmicks in the name of health namely protein shakes, fortified edibles, etc.

Resolve to sleep better

This year let us learn to sleep early. Early to bed and early to rise, isn’t just a proverb, but a key to blissfully healthy lives. One should have an early dinner just after sunset followed by relaxation for a couple of hours and head straight to bed. This routine is totally in sync with nature as well the body’s circadian cycle.

One should also not indulge in provocative foods like chocolate and coffee before sleeping.

Ayurveda believes in following nature. As the sun sets, we should retire so as to ensure we wake up at brahma-muhurta the next day (the ideal time to wake up is one and a half hour before sunrise).

The body produces a much important hormone just after sunset which puts us to sleep. This hormone is crucial in maintaining the biological sleep cycle and its release is influenced by external light. Melatonin is also said to be a stress buster, an antioxidant and an immune booster. The moment it is dark outside, melatonin is secreted by the pineal body and it signals us to sleep. If you have a busy evening and stay awake in lighted interiors, the melatonin secretion is altered. Over a period of time, it diminishes and leads to sleep and anxiety disorders. Melatonin is also said to prevent cancer.

Resolve to exercise smartly

Physical activity is an integral part of the diurnal regimen prescribed by ayurveda. One should exercise based on one’s body type. One should exercise in well ventilated, naturally lit, inartificially conditioned environment and ideally in the morning.

Exercise in optimum quantity. One should exercise till one attains the threshold of balaardh which is an individual’s half strength. When an individual starts breathing through the mouth (gasps), when sweat appears over the forehead, nose, in arm pits and on the joints, one should stop exercising as he has reached bala-ardha. The side effects of exercising beyond the threshold are gruesome like severe weakness, circulatory failures, cardiac weakness, recurrent dyspnoea, fever, respiratory weakness and weakened joints.

All of us should adopt yoga, purposefully, not just physically. Try to understand the eight fold path of yoga which will spiritually elevate our lives.

See you next year with the concluding segment of this article!

Have a healthy new year!

To be continued…

TRAYA NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE

wellnesstraya@gmail.com