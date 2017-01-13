Resolve for a positively healthy year 

Sujal Torgal Patil

Everyone must’ve made resolutions for this New Year but there is a higher chance that by now half the resolutions may have fizzled out. It is necessary to consciously resolve and analyse the practical implications of your resolutions. Let’s promise ourselves that we will be more aware and thoughtful about our bodies this year and stick to those resolutions. Remember positive health is not weight loss, good figure or young and glossy skin, but an optimum balance in our physical as well as mental and emotional aspect of living.

In the last segment, we resolved to eat, sleep and exercise better. In this segment, we will touch upon other attributes of being positively healthy.

Resolve to stay away from addictions:

In the undying pursuit of virtual happiness we have forgotten and conveniently buried the very essence of life. This is the reason behind addictions today. We see addictions of all sorts – food, alcohol, the internet, social groups, intoxicants, porn and the list goes on. This is due to a lack of awareness, wrong interpretation of modernity and freedom and lack of self-control. What is achieved through addictions is a temporary sense of satisfaction of the concerned organ and hence in the process of deaddiction, strong mental resolve is the first step followed by the process of detoxification and rejuvenation of the body and mind. Let us resolve to stay away from such addictions this year.

Resolve to listen to your body:

We do not realise that our body is the sole medium for us to experience or achieve anything in this material world. The closer we are to our body and mind, the healthier we will be as we would be alerted at the very first red flag the body shows us during an illness. Ayurvedic dinacharya, ritucharya and ratricharya ie the diurnal, nocturnal and seasonal regimen has been meticulously designed considering the the body’s subtle nature. Following these regimens this year would be ideal.

Do not ignore these crucial signs and signals. Those are ways by which your body communicates with you. So when you suffer from lack of appetite, don’t forcibly eat. When you have bitter taste in your mouth, you are most likely suffering from a stomach upset or fever and should not eat. If you are not thirsty do not drink plenty of water as it is not required. Similarly, skin, hair, tongue, eye changes or changes in the pattern of your appetite, sleep, urine or motions reveal a lot and you should be the first person to note these changes and act according to what your body tells you. This year make it a point to befriend your body a little more.

Resolve for a healthier mind too:

We all strive and work hard to have desirable bodies but what about the more important part of our being? Our mind needs some repair too and we can choose to offer the same this year. Life has become too fast and demanding and we all suffer from frequent bouts of anxiety and stress which over a period of time has physical manifestations too. An easy solution is to practise yoga and pranayam on a daily basis. Abhyanga (oil massage) helps rejuvenate and makes one feel healthier each day. Practice certain self-healing techniques regularly as these will help with introspection and catharsis. Let go of hard feelings or thoughts by writing them down in a diary, talking to your well-wishers or even better – counsellors. Eveyone needs to detox the trigunas of the mind ie satva, raja and tama. One should strive to increase the satva guna and reduce the tama and raja guna.

We are an essential part of this universe and an important part of our family, community and human population. Therefore we are responsible for every step or decision we take. When we think about individual health and positivity, we are bound to also think about the relationship we have with our family and our society at large. Remember, positively healthy individuals make positively forward and prosperous societies, free of poverty, corruption, sorrow or war. At our individual level, each one of us should strive for healthy relationships with our parents, siblings, spouses, children or others also, as invariably any negativity that surrounds us will reflect badly on our health and vice versa. Let us work on all the negative attributes of our mental being. Let us be away from kama (lust), krodha (anger), lobha (greed), moha (delusion), mada (pride or intoxication) and matsar (jealousy), the six obstacles in the way of achieving a positively healthy mind.

To sum up, let’s refocus and dwell on the true meaning of life. Once we meditate on this we will surely understand what we desire from life. In that pursuit let us be strong and healthy, not just physically but mentally too.

