Reshma is state’s first lady chief electrical engineer

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has appointed Reshma Mathew as the new Chief Electrical Engineer (CEE) of the electricity department.

Mathew has become the first woman to hold this post, even though the order states that she has been given charge as the CEE in place of N Neelakanta Reddy whose tenure of extension of service ended on October 31, 2018.

The Chief Minister’s office has said that official appointment order of Mathew as the full-time CEE would soon follow.

“Government is pleased to give the charge of CEE to Reshma Mathew, Superintending Engineer in the electricity department with immediate effect,” states the order dated November 1, 2018, issued by the personnel department.

Expressing her happiness over the appointment, Mathew said, “I feel very excited to occupy the top position. I actually never thought that I would rise to this level but I think it is my karma that has brought me to this position.”

She said that she would work hard for the department and would strive hard to fulfil the government’s dream of providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers.