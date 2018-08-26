Rescuing Sameer: Commission for NRI Affairs to seek help from Indian Embassy in Riyadh

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Commission for NRI Affairs has decided to seek the intervention of the Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the case of a Goan youth Sameer Naik, who has been allegedly forced into camel herding in a desert village in that country.

Taking cognisance of the news report, which appeared in ‘The Navhind Times’ on August 24 which stated that Sameer has been helplessly trapped in a desert village, 300 km from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and forced to take up camel herding, director of NRI Affairs Anthony D’Souza has decided to intervene in the matter.

The director of NRI Affairs informed that his office will send an internal proposal in this regard to Commissioner for NRI Affairs Milind Naik. “I will be sending an internal proposal to the Commissioner for NRI Affairs on August 27. After his approval, we will seek a report from the Indian embassy at Riyadh about Sameer Naik,” he said.

The family members of Sameer have also claimed that he has been illegally stripped of his passport, mobile phone and other documents, and beaten up by his employer in case he refuses to work.

D’Souza further said that once the report is received from the Indian embassy at Riyadh, the NRI Commissioner’s office will forward the same to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who holds the NRI Affairs portfolio, for further necessary action.