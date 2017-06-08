Rescue Indian crew in Djibouti: Sawaikar writes to Sushma

PONDA: Taking note of a report published in The Navhind Times about Indian crew members including a Goan youth stranded on a merchant Ship at Djibouti port, government authorities have started making moves to look into the issue and rescue the Indian crewmembers stuck on the ship.

Soon after learning about the presence of Goan youth on the ship, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj requesting immediate steps for the safety and release of the Indian crewmembers.

In his letter, Sawaikar mentioned that Nikon Philip Dias, the Goan youth stranded on the ship, is a resident of Ponda, which falls in his constituency. He also mentioned that 13 other Indian nationals are also awaiting help on the ship. He has requested the External Affairs Minister to kindly instruct the concerned officials to take immediate steps for the safety and release of the Indian crewmembers.

Nikon, 22-year-old Goan youth, and 13 other Indians are crying for immediate help, as the ship they have been working on has been detained by naval officials in Djibouti port after their captain left the ship two months back.

The 14 Indians are a part of a 20-member crew on board LPG/C Windsor merchant ship. The crewmembers claim that they have not been supplied with basic amenities like food and fresh drinking water in addition to non-payment of wages for the last two months and they are stranded in the middle of the sea with no option of returning home.