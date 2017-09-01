RERA rules: deadline for submission of suggestions extended to September 11

PANAJI: The government, on Friday, decided to extend the time limit upto September 11, for submission of suggestions to draft Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) rules.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of suggestions was September 2. But following representation from some stakeholders requesting extension of the time limit, the last date for submission of suggestions has been extended.

Stakeholders said that they needed more time to study the rules because of holidays due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

On August 22, draft rules, the Goa Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (Registration of real estate projects, registration of real estate agents, rates of interest and disclosures on website) Rules, 2017, were uploaded on the website of the department of urban development seeking public suggestions.

The proposed rules lay the guidelines to be followed by the real estate industry for conducting business. While stakeholders in Goa’s real estate industry have largely welcomed of RERA rules, they are likely to seek modifications of several clauses in their suggestions to the government.

These include a timeframe for ongoing projects to be registered with the RERA authority, depositing funds collected from buyers into separate bank accounts, etc. The Real Estate Regulation Act 2016 came into force from May 1 2017.

The Act seeks to protect the interest of home buyers and boost housing demand by regulating the builders.

Further, real estate companies must register themselves and ongoing projects with the RERA authority.

Several states have framed their rules and commenced registrations. In Goa, the government said that deadline for local builders and estate to register with the authority is October 31.