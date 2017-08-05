Repeal amendments made to Tenancy Act: Mundkar group

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Goa Agricultural Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017 is not in the interest of tenants, the Goa Kul Mundkar Sangharsh Samiti (GKMSS) on Saturday demanded that the amendments should be withdrawn immediately by the state government.

The GKMSS has also decided to campaign against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the Panaji by-election.

“The amendments to the Tenancy Act, of September 25, 2014, and now July 24, 2017, are not in the interest of tenants. Hence, they should be withdrawn immediately. The GKMSS demands the implementation of only the old tenancy law ‘Kasel Tyachi Zamin,’ the revolutionary Tenancy Bill, 1964, brought by the then chief minister of Goa Dayanand Bandodkar. It should be implemented by conducting a tenancial survey, preparing index and finally by handing over the Sanads to the tenants,” said convenor of GKMSS Dipesh Naik while speaking to media persons in Panaji.

He also said that the government should appoint mamlatdars and special powers should be given to them to resolve the cases within three years.

It may be recalled that the Goa Agricultural Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was unanimously passed in the state assembly on August 2, paving the way for the transfer of tenancy cases back to mamlatdars from the court of senior civil judge.

Naik said that new amendments were made to the Tenancy Bill of 1964 and later in the year 1976, a provision was introduced in the Tenancy Act through what is commonly known as the Vth Amendment Act 7 or the land to the tiller ‘Kasel Tyachi Zamin’ and necessary provisions were made by putting this Act in the 9th schedule of the Constitution for safeguarding the interest of the tenants.

Spokesperson of GKMSS Santosh Mandrekar said that they will campaign against Parrikar in the Panaji bypoll.

“Parrikar is not interested in providing justice to the Bahujan Samaj. We will extend our support to secular candidates and campaign against him in Panaji to ensure his defeat,” said Mandrekar.

However, when questioned as to whether they will support Congress candidate in Panaji, he said that the GKMSS will hold a meeting and then take a call on supporting a particular candidate.