Rent-a-bike, car operators advised to follow ‘precautionary measures’

Panaji: With rent-a-bike/car being reportedly used to commit crimes, the Panaji police, on Friday, held a meeting with rent-a-bike/car operators directing them to follow certain precautionary measures, and also sought their assistance.

Around 40 such operators attended the meeting, which was held at the Panaji police station.

The meeting was chaired by Panaji police station in-charge PI Sudesh Naik. Naik informed them about the crimes committed by criminals using rent-a- bike/car and the difficulties faced by the police in tracing the culprits due to non- maintenance of records.

The police have asked them to provide timely intimation/information if they come across any suspicious customer or whenever they observe any suspicious activities around their business place.

All the owners of rent-a-bike and car should furnish the list of vehicles that is registration number, type of vehicle, model, make, engine number, chassis number, colour to the police station, said the police.

“They should maintain a register, names, address of their customers, phone/mobile/contact numbers and local contact number, including place of stay in Goa,” informed the police.

The police have asked the operators to obtain clear photo copy of the customer’s photo identity such as licence copy/EPIC card/passport copy/adhaar card etc.

The owner of rent-a-bike/car should dial the given number and confirm the number given by the customer, the police said. They should have photograph of the customer by either collecting a copy of photograph or installing CCTV at the place of business with recording facilities, the police said, adding the owner of rent-a-bike/car should submit verification form on the same day.

The police have told the operators that only the licence holder should be allowed to ride the bike/car and that they should be asked to park the bike/car in parking area only.

The operators should have a place for business and parking should not be on public road, which would cause inconvenience to the public.