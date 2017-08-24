Remote areas out of bounds for ‘mobile dental van’

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

The ‘mobile dental van’ that was pressed into service in 2011 for taking dental care of the people has not been able to visit remote villages and has confined itself to municipal and semi-urban areas.

Records on visits made by the van and camps held reveal that municipal areas and semi-urban areas have been the focus of these visits and camps, and that remote areas in villages have been out of bounds for the van.

The van, which is worth of Rs 80 lakh, has made 300 visits, and with the help of the vehicle some 330 dental camps have held in the last six years.

“The mobile dental van could not reach remote villages due to the poor accessibility and power supply,’’ said Dr Amita K Kamat, who heads the public health dentistry section.

The van is equipped with sophisticated chairs and other equipment, and it is feared that its plying onto poor roads may damage the vehicle.

Hence the purpose for which the van was put into service – to provide dental services in remote villages – has been defeated.

The van made 11 visits in Salcete taluka in the last six years, eight of them have been in Margao, Cuncolim and Fatorda.

The records also say that 14 mobile dental camps have been held in Salcete taluka from July 2011 to July 2017 in hotels, resorts, schools and colleges.

The mobile dental camp was held twice in the government primary school of Navelim, a semi-urban area, but the people in villages have remained ‘untouched’ by the service rendered through the van.

Former Rachol sarpanch Joseph Vaz rued: “In my 18 years’ tenure as a sarpanch, I have never seen the mobile dental van visiting our village Rachol, although my village was adopted by the MP for development under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. It’s not me alone; other former sarpanchas in Salcete have complained that the van has skipped their villages”

Former Paroda sarpanch Deepak Kharangate concurred that his village too never had an opportunity to avail of dental services rendered through the van.

When asked whether the department of public health dentistry approached the village panchayats on rendering the dental services, Dr Kamat said that appointments keep them busy, leaving them with little time to approach sarpanchas.

“We screens patients and do minor tooth extractions. There has been a good response, and appointments are too many. Various organisations also approach us,” she said.

Dr Kamat felt that the government should decide on buying one more mobile dental van to meet the rising demands.

The mobile dental van was pressed into service in 2011 when Vishwajit Rane was health minister in the Congress government.