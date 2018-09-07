Remo acquitted in verbal abuse case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Children’s Court on Thursday acquitted pop singer Remo Fernandes in the case relating to verbal abuse of a minor girl from Maharashtra who had met with an accident in 2015 which involved a car allegedly driven by Remo’s son.

On December 1, 2015, the girl, a native of Malvan in Maharashtra, was walking towards Old Goa church when she was allegedly hit by the car driven by Remo’s son Jonah. The girl was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim. A police complaint was filed stating that Remo had verbally abused the girl during his visit to the ward where the victim was undergoing treatment.

Lawyer representing Remo Fernandes Adv Rajeev Gomes, speaking to this daily, said that Judge Vandana Tendulkar acquitted Remo of all the charges in a verdict pronounced on Thursday. He said that Remo was not found guilty and has been acquitted of the charges framed under Section 8 r/w 2 (m) of the Goa Children’s Act, a special legislation which specifically deals with crimes against children in Goa.

The lawyer said that the case filed against Remo was a false one and there was also a delay in filing the complaint and “we are happy with the judgment of the court.” The complaint was filed on December 15, 2015 by an activist at the Agassaim police station. According to the complaint, Remo had verbally abused the minor while she was recovering from her injuries at the GMC.