Remembering tiatrists and their contributions

Every month, Tiatr Academy of Goa organises a special programme, ‘Somplolea Tiatristancho Ugddas’ to remember the late tiatr artistes who were born in a particular month and are no more with us today, highlighting their contribution in the field of tiatr. This month’s programme will be held on May 28, 4 p.m. at the Black Box, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. The artistes born in the month of May and are not living, who will be remembered are:-

Ermelin Cardoz

Ermelina began her career as a film actress at the age of 17. She has acted in more than 40 films produced by Indian film producers like Prithviraj Kapoor and was a popular name in the silent films on the Indian screen. She was brought on the tiatr stage by her husband Saib Rocha. She not only acted in the tiatrs of Saib Rocha but also in the tiatrs produced and directed by other versatile tiatr directors like A R Souza Ferrao who cast her in his tiatr ‘Almam Sorgar Vetat’.

Cruz Jazzwala

Cruz Jazzwala, at the age of 12 was composing songs and also taught the village boys and girls to act in khells and zagors. In the year 1921, he came to Bombay to pursue his further studies. At this time he got an opportunity to present his own play in the Goan Institute Hall. Thereafter, late J P Souzalin introduced Cruz in one of his tiatrs. Soon Cruz started getting offers from all the stalwarts of tiatr like Saib Rocha, Anthony D’Sa, Souza Ferrao, Minguel Rod, etc. Another exemplary quality which Cruz possessed was composing Goan folk songs (mandos and dulpods). Cruz recorded his mandos on HMV Records which became so popular that some of his mandos are still being sung today.

Mussolini Vales de Menezes

Mussolini Menezes was not only a playwright and tiatr artiste but also a freedom fighter of Goa who fought fearlessly to free Goa from the clutches of Portuguese rule. Mussolini hailed from Tivim, Bardez. He was also a social worker and had a love for education. Some of his famous tiatrs are ‘Raoji Rane’, ‘Padrichem Bondd’, and ‘Martyr de Cuncolim’. Since he was a freedom fighter, his tiatrs were basically influenced by the freedom movement.

Santiago Pereira

Born in Cottombi, Quepem, Santiago learnt to play violin, saxophone, bass, trumpet and clarinet from parochial school and joined the band of Domingos Mestri. Inspired by Khadda Minguel’s khells, he started training village boys in khells for Carnaval at the age of 17. People used to appreciate his direction and compositions so much that he was in demand in other villages also.

Kamat de Assolna

Kamat de Assolna was one of the most educated tiatrists of his time. He was a born singer. His melodious voice was liked by all tiatr audiences. He reached a level when his very entry for a song on the stage was received with a big applause and still bigger applause at the end of the song. Such was the depth of his compositions.

Kamat did not remain just a singer. He soon started acting and took up key roles. Because of his handsome looks, directors offered him the hero’s role which he did with full confidence. He has sung many songs on HMV Records which are broadcast on All India Radio regularly. He also wrote and staged many tiatrs which includes ‘Maim Ho Guneanv Tuzo’, ‘Votlaim Toxem Bhor’, ‘Dothik Lagon’ and ‘Mhozo Khuris’.

Barnabe Saluzinho D’Costa

Hailing from Chinchinnim, Salcette, Barnabe Saluzinho D’Costa was a member of Young Stars of Goa troupe. He was a fine actor, composer, and singer. He brushed his shoulders with stalwarts of tiatr like Jacinto Vaz and others.

Rio Rosa

Rio Rosa stepped on the Konkani tiatr stage at a very young age in the tiatr of J P Souzalin. He also acted in tiatrs of other stalwarts of Konkani stage like Young Mendes, Alfred Rose, and C Alvares. He staged many tiatrs in Mumbai including ‘Sotenas’. He was a fine composer and a singer.

He has also contributed to Goan folklore. ‘Dis Ravleam Mezun’ and ‘Kharvi’ are his famous mando and folk song. He has also produced an album entitled ‘Zaunchim Nhoi Doxim’.

Francis Xavier Menses

Francis Xavier Mendes was popularly known as Xavier on the tiatr stage. His first experience in acting came at a tender age of 5 in a village tiatr in Juhu (Bombay). He was the active member of the Mendes Brothers trio who delighted the audience with their comedy, songs and acting. Some of the big hits of the Mendes Brothers trio are ‘Maddona’, ‘Cabret’, ‘Kasaiwalla’, ‘Liquor Aunty’, ‘Khapurlem’, ‘Izdo’, ‘Amchi Mai’, etc. Xavier was also known for his mimicry which was well received by the audience. Much later, his sister Teresa joined them in singing ‘Gheun Nachota’ in Chris Perry’s tiatr ‘Nouro Mozo Deuchar’ which can be heard till today on the radio.

Xavier performed in ‘Fulam ani Kantte’ by Prem Kumar as a crippled man and was awarded best supporting actor. He also featured in Rico Rod’s ‘Zhogzhogta Tem Bhangar Nhoi’, Bab Peter’s ‘Konn Nhoi Konnacho’, Aristides Dias’ ‘Divorce’ (Bombay), Robin Vaz’s ‘Domnic Savio’. He also performed for late C. Alvares.

Frank Fernand

Franklin Fernandes popularly known as Frank Fernand, was a legendary musician who contributed immensely to Konkani Kantar and was responsible to take Goan Kantar to a high level with his pleasing and innovative music. He produced the Konkani films ‘Amchem Noxib’ in 1963 and ‘Nirmonn’ in 1966 and composed music for them. Like the films, all the songs of ‘Amchem Noxib’ and ‘Nirmonn’ went on to become huge hits and are evergreen favourites. He also composed the music for a third Konkani film ‘Mhoji Ghorkarn’ which also became hits. His songs in these films have become the part and parcel of Goan culture. Frank along with Rico Rod, produced the tiatr ‘Bekar Patrão’ and provided music for it with a ten-piece orchestra thereby improving the standard of tiatr with musical enrichment.