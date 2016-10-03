Remembering Ana Julia Godinho Gonçalves

Chairman, Oscar Gonsalves and board of trustees of the Joy of Giving Foundation organised the centenary birth celebration to pay tribute to late professor Ana Julia Godinho Gonçalves at Ravindra Bhavan, Fatorda, Margao, on Saturday. Retired Indian police officer and civil servant, Julio Ribeiro was the chief guest and his wife, Melba Ribeiro was the guest of honour for the function.

The Joy of Giving Foundation, initiated in memory of Oscar’s parents, aims to build good family life, encourages agriculture to promote employment, organises workshops for teachers to improve the education system in Goa, and provides economic support to students. “My mother loved all her children unconditionally. For me my mother is my hero,” said chairman, Oscar who believes that it is only in giving that we receive. A memoir dedicated to Ana Julia was also released at the function.

Parish priest, Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim, Fr Jose Roque Gonsalves, was the key speaker at the event. “Professora Julia was my inspiration, counsellor, friend and mother in school,” said Fr Jose.

Julio recollected how the family came together through prayer and dinner, when he used to visit Goa twice a year: “Rosary and dinner connected the family and helped to strengthen the bond.” He also shared some of his life experiences leaving the audience in splits.

Ten of Professora Julia’s students were felicitated at the function for rendering service towards the welfare of the society. Antonio Jose Rodrigues was felicitated for his contribution towards earnestly reviving interest in agriculture for profitable usage of the land, Damodar Mauzo for promoting Konkani literature, Joaquim Fernandes (Jack) for his contribution of 33 years in the maintenance of law as a police officer, Jose Roque Gonsalves for contribution to religion, Leao Roque Gonsalves for promotion and composition of music, Joao Manuel Bento Vaz for contribution as a MLA, Maria Ruth Dias Leal for contribution as a head nurse, late Sergio Mascarenhas for contribution as a doctor of the church (received by Fr Fredrick Rodrigues), Thomas Rodrigues for his contribution to education, late Xavier Martins for his contribution as a senior doctor (received by Maria Martins).

Also, eight meritorious students were felicitated for securing highest percentage in schools taught by members of the Gonsalves family in the recently held SSC Examinations in March 2016.