Religious heads in city asked to co-operate in fight against COVID-19

NT NETWORK

Panaji

No devotes will be allowed inside the temples in the city on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa except for pooja, while Muslims will not conduct Friday prayers in mosques and Sunday mass service will be on hold in churches till March 31, revealed the City Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

Addressing the media, after holding a meeting with all the major religious heads in the city, Madkaikar, along with CCP Commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues, urged them to co-operate and coordinate with the authorities in the fight against coronavirus.

The two said that all the religious heads have promised us that they would not hold religious services till March 31.

“It is not our intention to stop religious gatherings, and the community leaders should take note of that,” they said.

This is an emergency situation, and all have to adhere to the guidelines for the common cause, they said adding, “We would appreciate if all religious leaders follow the instructions, as we have been receiving advisories from many quarters.”

They said, “As far as waste collection is concerned, lockdown will not affect it, being an essential service. We have staggered our entire workforce so that it is not exposed to such things at one time. We have a huge workforce, and we have our own schedule and we will continue our door-to-door waste collection.”

While appreciating Bhatulem masjid committee, Madkaikar said that they all agreed to follow the instructions issued by the authorities and will lock down the masjid for a week until further notice.

“We had reposed faith and entrusted you with the governing of the prayer hall at kabrastan but you betrayed us and breached the trust, now the CCP will lock the main gate and allow entry only in case of burials,” the Mayor warned president of the committee Babani Shaikh.

He was told that “a police picket will be there 24X7, and if more than four persons are seen, then the CCP will initiate action as per the law.

“There is no masjid status for it, and it is in CCP’s control till date. We never interfered as it is a religious matter and we do not want to hurt religious feelings,” said Madkaikar.

Meanwhile, Panaji town police station in charge, Sudesh Naik sought cooperation from the city dwellers regarding closure of churches, temples and mosques.