Relieved of state duties, Elvis Gomes weighing options including AAP entry

PANAJI: The government has accepted senior officer of Goa Civil Services Elvis Gomes’ notice for voluntary retirement. Gomes, who stands relieved from service immediately, said that the option of being the face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa is one of the many open to him.

Speaking to this daily, Gomes, who had tendered the notice seeking voluntary retirement on June 28 earlier this year, said that deterioration in the system was the reason for him to seek the VRS.

He said, “The system has really deteriorated and you cannot speak about it when you are part of the service. The system works only for certain elements in the system. It works for those who have relations.”

He further said that it is not a normal decision that an officer in the administration takes. “Normally no one does it but I have done it,” he added.

When asked if he would be joining politics and as speculations are making the rounds that he would be the chief ministerial candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa, Gomes said that he is considering the option.

“It is one of the many doors that have opened after I have resigned. However, immediately, I am going to take rest and while I’m taking rest I will decide which option to choose,” he stated.

He further said that the other options include working for the development of football in the state and taking the state sport to new heights.

Responding to a query about the pending cases filed against him, Gomes said that all the cases are bogus. “All are bogus FIRs and I have challenged them in the High Court. The government has realised that they are bogus cases and therefore relieved me from duty,” he added.

Stating that he is the respondent in the case filed before the Supreme Court regarding the seniority list of the state civil service officers, Gomes informed that he had won the case in the High Court and the case has been filed by someone else.

Gomes was currently holding the post of Director of Municipal Administration and also Inspector General of Prisons.