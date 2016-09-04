Reliance Jio makes life difficult for Telcos

By Dr D M Deshpande

That the introduction of Reliance Jio 4G telecommunication services would disrupt telecom market was a foregone conclusion. Yet, some of the announcements made with regard to pricing and customer acquisition plans have been audacious, to say the least.

All voice calls from Jio network would be free; and roaming shall not attract extra levy. The 4G data connectivity is being offered at a fraction of the cost prevailing in the markets presently. This is bound to change radically the pricing dynamics in an industry that is technology driven. Several players are bleeding, and for quite some time now. A shake out in the industry looks pretty imminent; even the existing large incumbents are feeling the heat.

A new player entering into an industry with well set existing large incumbents had to do something different, innovative and disruptive to make a mark. Reliance Jio seems to be on right track doing just that. It has, in the last few years invested more than $20 billion.

With the type of pricing strategy adopted, it will be quite some time before the business actually breaks even. But no one thinks that Jio is in a hurry; it has come for the long haul and well prepared to wait.

Clearly, the company has placed the spotlight, by design and not by default, on data in telephony services. Of 350 million internet users, more than 90% are accessing internet on mobile devices. Therefore, data speed, quality and reliability will become increasingly more important for both customers as well as service providers.

With so much data coming the way of users, one obvious question is what to do with this data? Reliance seems to have done its homework quite well. It is talking of a library of 10 million songs, 6,000 movies, 60,000 music videos, 1 lakh episodes of popular TV shows in 10 different languages, apart from 300 live TV channels. This could be a game changer. Not that other service providers have not tried it; but what was once considered a luxury is now being offered at basic price point!

With economy and incomes growing, the numbers of using net on mobile and apps is bound to grow. The online retail is growing at a hectic speed and it can only be expected that more business, trade and commerce will get transferred to digital platforms in the coming days.

Without doubt, there are exciting days ahead especially for the users. It is a new brave world out there; nobody knows how it would pan out or what will be effective price points.

Since Jio will hand out 4G services, a lot depends how new 4G enabled mobile devices are rolled out. Reliance is offering Lyf handsets at Rs 2,999. But for a customer who is eying a package plan of Rs 149 PM, this appears to be too steep. But if the scaling up happens quickly, device costs could be lowered.

Moreover, there is also a lure of free voice calls which could be used to bundle and package an attractive ‘deal’ for the user. After all, it is an aspirational product that is being offered.

As an immediate response, Airtel and Vodafone have launched free voice calls; however, whereas Jio’s plan has lowered the floor price to Rs 499, the Airtel continues at Rs 1,199.

The upsurge in demand for Jio is gathering momentum; there are long queues especially in metros. It is reported that in the ‘test’ phase itself, Jio’s subscription base swelled to 4 million customers!

Since the total market cannot grow this much overnight, it would essentially mean customers switching service providers. This could hit hard the current incumbents, with more than 70% of their revenues coming from voice calls.

While the customer is getting a good deal, the task of the regulator has just become even more difficult. That the war is going to result in more bloodletting is almost certain.

But even from the customer benefit point of view, you need at least a few healthy players to slug it out in the market. Ensuring healthy competition is going to be a huge challenge for regulators and policy makers.

