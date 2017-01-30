Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Relative of St Andre candidate caught with Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Posted by: nt January 31, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: A flying squad has reportedly caught a relative of a candidate in St Andre with cash of over Rs 1.5 lakh. According to information, the incident was reported late Monday night at Siridao in St Andre constituency. Sources said that the flying squad, based on source information, took action and caught the person, who was carrying the cash of over Rs 1.5 lakh. Sources said that the cash was to be distributed among voters. However, there was no official confirmation on the seized cash. NT

