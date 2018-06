Pilerne Citizens Forum has demanded action against Porvorim police station for mishandling and trying to hushup the Reis Magos gang-rape case.The forum also demanded action against an NGO for taking money from the victim’s family and disappearing.The Forum said that they had complained to the Goa governor, SP North and the DGP stating that they had no faith in the Porvorim police station. But there has been no reply from them.

