The Congress party held a demonstration in front of the CBI office in Bambolim protesting the removal of the CBI director Alok Verma and demanding his immediate reinstatement.Congress party said that the CBI director can be replaced only with the majority decision of the committee comprising the chief justice of India, the opposition leader and the prime minister. This agitation is a part of the nationwide protest against the central government’s late night order.

