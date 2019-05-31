Reginaldo wants prompt action, writes to GSPCB

Panaji : Aggrieved with the poor action with regard to the Sonsoddo fire incident, Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Thursday wrote a letter to chairman of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) and the chief secretary requesting them to make public the action taken to douse the fire at the Sonsoddo dump site.

The Curtorim MLA also sought an inquiry into the details of reasons for the fire and also demanded appropriate action against those responsible for the fire.

He warned that failure to douse the fire and act against the violator would expose the authority as abetting partner in the incident and powerless to enforce action against concerned authorities and individuals who are and could be responsible for the said fire disaster.

“I expected your authority to make some responsible statement on the above issue and put the necessary facts and figures in that regard in public domain. However, with regret, you have not only failed to do the same and instead you have failed to ensure the redressal of this issue effectively.”

He contended that the burning of waste at the site was leading to hazardous environmental effects, while highlighting the alleged failure of the administration to take effective steps. “It is with pain that I am to state that your authority and the administration have miserably failed to put off the said fire and your inaction and failure have threatened the health of our people,” he wrote.

He also drew the attention of concerned authority to ensure that the pollution parameters are strictly observed in dousing fire and asked chief secretary to set the legal process in motion to ensure that issue of Sonsoddo garbage site is redressed and solved to the satisfaction of the people.

“It is a matter of great seriousness to note that the said fire has failed to receive any attention at your end in as much effective action if any initiated at your end ought to have ensured the complete dousing of the said fire. I am, therefore, deeply anguished at the manner in which the government and the concerned statutory authorities have handled this issue as even after three days of the administration you’ll have miserably failed to put off the said fire,” the letter reads.

“I am to state with authority that ensuring healthy environment is a paramount responsibility of the government and the administration and failure to do the same cannot be pardoned,” he alleged.