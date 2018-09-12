Wednesday , 12 September 2018
Reginaldo demands judicial probe into ‘formalin in fish’ issue

September 12, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Alleging that the fish-checking kits that are available in the market are of inferior quality, and also expressing concern over the FDA’s ‘claim’ that it cannot check the fish for  formalin at the   Goa boarders any further, Curtorim  MLA  Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, on Tuesday, demanded a judicial probe into the ‘formalin in fish’ issue.

Addressing the media in Margao, Lourenco said, “The government has protected the mastermind, who was alleged to have been involved in bringing the  formalin-laced fish to  Goa, by appointing him as a member of  the  exporters’ committee, which would decide on exports of fish.  We are shocked to hear the Health  Minister’s statement that he is  withdrawing the regular checking of fish at the  Goa borders. If the people of Goa are forced to eat formalin-laced fish, we will hold the government responsible   for it. I do not know if the Goa government is trying to make Goa state a cancer capital of India.”

The MLA further said that special fish-checking kits that are made available are of very poor quality.

“If any individual insists with the FDA to check the quality of  fish, the office demands authority letter. This is absurd. The FDA  tests  on fish lack credibility. The incompetent  persons carry out tests on fish for chemicals. I, therefore,  demand permanent ban on the import and export of  fish and demand  judicial  probe  into the whole episode.  The culprit has to be booked. The people of Goa are losing faith in the government,” he said.

When asked about the ‘decision’ of taking up fish testing at boarders, the MLA said that he is “doing the spadework. Presently, special kits for checking  fish are not  available. I have dashed three-four letters to the government, placing a demand in the interest of the people of Goa.”

