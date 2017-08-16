Regina Martyrum HS, Rosary HSS Navelim to clash in final

NT NETWORK

AMBELIM

Regina Martyrum High School, Assolna and Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim will lock horns against each other in the finals of the Girls U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament, as they chalked out wins in their respective semifinal clashes played at Ambelim sports complex ground on Wednesday.

In the first semis, Regina Martyrum HS scored in either half to complete a 2-0 win over Perpetual Succour Convent HS, Navelim. The Assolna school started the match on an attacking note and scored their first goal midway into the first half when Tercy Pinto dodged two rival defenders before slamming the ball to the far end of the rival nets.

The second session also largely belonged to Regina Martyrum HS who made the issue beyond any doubt when Suveda Kakate bulged the nets.

In the second semis, Rosary HSS, Navelim defeated Rosary HS, Navelim 2-0 to book their place in the finals.

Somaaya Mukundan, the striker of Rosary HSS, was the pick of the lot as her angular strike helped her team go into the lead in the first half. After resorting to some speedy rundowns the flanks, Somaaya thereafter sent some smart passes upfront but her teammates failed to give justice to her efforts, missing the mark narrowly.

In the second session, Rosary HSS were in complete control of the proceedings and added one more goal to their tally through Queency Rodrigues.