Refusal of interim relief makes Cong exercise futile: Vishwajit

Reacting to the decision of the High Court, Advocate Joseph Kodianthara, on behalf of his client Vishwajit, said that the admission of the petition and the categorical refusal of interim relief render the entire exercise undertaken by the Congress against Vishwajit a futility.

“I must inform my supporters and well-wishers the correct factual position of what has transpired on Tuesday before the court where the petition filed by Congress against me, seeking my disqualification was admitted,” said a statement made by Vishwajit. He said that wrong publicity and misinformation is being spread against him to malign his image and give wrong information to his supporters.

“Interim relief was sought against my continuing as health minister and contesting the by-election which was categorically refused by the court and it has merely admitted the matter. That is why I reliably understand that frustrated by the refusal of interim relief, Congress is attempting to move the Supreme Court. If the stories put up by them are true, there was no necessity for them to file the appeal,” he said.